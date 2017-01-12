NewsPolitical Digest: Jimmy Panetta appointed to House Agriculture...
Freshman Democrat Jimmy Panetta was recently appointed to the House Agriculture Committee. The Congressman has said it was his first choice and that he felt confident he'd get it.
