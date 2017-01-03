New county supervisors to be sworn in...

New county supervisors to be sworn in next week

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

District 5 Supervisor-elect Mary Adams and District 1 Supervisor-elect Luis Alejo will be sworn into office during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting at 9 a.m. at the County Government Center in Salinas. The ceremony will be followed by a reception and the rest of a relatively sparse agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Dec 25 joan crawford s bush 33
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec 8 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
News A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di... Nov '16 HD vacaville 2
Salinas Windshield repair and Auto glass replac... Nov '16 DGO 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Monterey County was issued at January 06 at 8:53AM PST

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC