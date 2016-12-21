Monterey Symphony Presents Mystery Di...

Monterey Symphony Presents Mystery Dinner and Play on Jan 28 and Feb 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

SALINAS, Calif. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Friends of the Monterey Symphony hosts its 8th annual Mystery Play and Dinner Fundraiser in Salinas and Monterey Monterey and Salinas, CA - The Friends of the Monterey Symphony present the 8th annual Mystery Play and Dinner Fundraiser "Ghosts Galore: The Mystery of the Macawber Mansion" Saturday, Jan. 28 in Salinas and Saturday, Feb. 4 in Monterey .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Dec 25 joan crawford s bush 33
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec 8 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
News A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di... Nov '16 HD vacaville 2
Salinas Windshield repair and Auto glass replac... Nov '16 DGO 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,418 • Total comments across all topics: 277,543,197

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC