Monterey Symphony Presents Mystery Dinner and Play on Jan 28 and Feb 4, 2017
SALINAS, Calif. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Friends of the Monterey Symphony hosts its 8th annual Mystery Play and Dinner Fundraiser in Salinas and Monterey Monterey and Salinas, CA - The Friends of the Monterey Symphony present the 8th annual Mystery Play and Dinner Fundraiser "Ghosts Galore: The Mystery of the Macawber Mansion" Saturday, Jan. 28 in Salinas and Saturday, Feb. 4 in Monterey .
