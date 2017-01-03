Monterey County supervisors Potter, Armenta sign off after long careers
Fernando Armenta, left, lost his bid for re-election to the county Board of Supervisors, but he may run again in 2020. Salinas >> A half century of elected public service is coming to a close this month as longtime Monterey County supervisors Dave Potter and Fernando Armenta give way to their replacement on the county board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
