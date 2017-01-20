Massolo Family sells its land to the Food Bank West Rossi site allows for new offices, warehouse and organic demonstration garden Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2k9PV1O Victor Massolo stands near the farm house where he was raised on W. Rossi St., Salinas.Joe Truskot/The Salinas Californain It's the end of a farming era for a long time Italian family, when Victor Massolo and his extended family sell their ranch. a The seventeen acres of farmland on the three hundred block of Rossi Street in Salinas was recently purchased by the Monterey County Food Bank.

