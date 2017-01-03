Mann Packing Voluntarily Issuing Class 1 Recall of Organic Veggies Snacking Tray
Mann Packing is voluntarily recalling 205 cases of 18 ounce Organic Veggies with Organic Ranch Dip in a snacking tray because the product may contain mislabeled ingredients that could pose an allergen risk; specifically egg, milk, soy and mustard. The product has a best if used by date of January 14 and an incorrect UPC barcode: 71651901471 .
