Mann Packing Voluntarily Issuing Class 1 Recall of Organic Veggies Snacking Tray

Mann Packing is voluntarily recalling 205 cases of 18 ounce Organic Veggies with Organic Ranch Dip in a snacking tray because the product may contain mislabeled ingredients that could pose an allergen risk; specifically egg, milk, soy and mustard. The product has a best if used by date of January 14 and an incorrect UPC barcode: 71651901471 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.