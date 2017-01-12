Mann Packing takes its warehouse project elsewhere Mann Packing has dropped its original plans to build a new 113,000 square foot refrigerated warehouse in Salinas. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2jC4wTu Caught between two heated and ongoing legal feuds between various parties, Mann Packing has dropped its original plans to build a new 113,000 square foot refrigerated warehouse in Salinas and is taking the project elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.