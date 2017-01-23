Man shot in face in Salinas
A man is expected to live after being shot in the face on Kilbreth Avenue in Salinas on Saturday morning. Man shot in face in Salinas A man is expected to live after being shot in the face on Kilbreth Avenue in Salinas on Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|19 hr
|Local Statistics
|1
|Help me get home
|Jan 18
|Lori
|3
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC