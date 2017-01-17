Man robbed by gunman in Salinas
Salinas police said about 10:40 p.m., the two males, one with a gun, ran up to a parked car on Rosarita occupied by an 18-year-old woman who was waiting for a friend to exit his residence. The two males began hitting the driver's window, demanding she open the door, police said, and she then quickly drove away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Jan 18
|Lori
|3
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC