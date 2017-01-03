Man dies in Salinas parking lot shooting

Salinas >> A 26-year-old man became Salinas' second homicide of 2017 late Saturday on North Main Street, police reported The SpotShotter device alerted officers to the parking lot at 1980 N. Main St. Other calls came in of a shooting victim in the parking lot. When officers arrived at 11:41 p.m. they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

