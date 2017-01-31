Man arrested in Salinas after running from deputies
Salinas >> Deputies arrested Tiven Garcia-Lopez on Sunday after he allegedly fled on foot from a 2002 Ford Mustang following a vehicle pursuit on Saturday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said. The chase started at 11:30 p.m. Saturday after the driver, who is 17 and was not named by the Sheriff's Office because he is a minor, failed to stop at a stop sign in Castroville.
