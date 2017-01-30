Man allegedly violates parole in seve...

Man allegedly violates parole in severe Salinas stabbing

A man was arrested after he allegedly violated his parole and stabbed another man Sunday night in Salinas, police said. Around 10:24 p.m., police responded to an alleged fight that ended with a stabbing near the intersection of North Main and Rossi streets.

