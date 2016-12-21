Jyl Lutes
Jyl Lutes decided to run for her friend and neighbor Anna Caballero's City Council seat after Caballero became mayor of Salinas in 1998. Jyl Lutes decided to run for her friend and neighbor Anna Caballero's City Council seat after Caballero became mayor of Salinas in 1998.
