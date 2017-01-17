Groups call for "poor people's campaign" to end poverty
Advocates for the poor and disadvantaged marked the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr. Day by calling for an end to poverty and the creation of a New Poor People's Campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Jan 12
|Lauralanthalasa
|2
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC