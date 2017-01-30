Grants will help Acosta Plaza neighbors get community center
SALINAS >> With the help of two large grants, residents of Acosta Plaza will finally realize their dreams of having a community center in their neighborhood. Leaders with the Center for Community Advocacy announced Thursday grants totaling $415,000 that will be used to purchase “Sanborn Ranch House,” a one-acre property that will be used to build a community center.
