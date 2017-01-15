Employee sexually assaulted during armed robbery, brothers arrested
A man who allegedly robbed a Salinas Mexican restaurant at gunpoint on Wednesday with his brother, also sexually assaulted a female employee during the robbery, police said. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the El Jalisciense, located at 301 E. Alisal St., according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Jan 12
|Lauralanthalasa
|2
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC