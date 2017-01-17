Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Hollister, Calif.
A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Sunday morning one mile from Hollister, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:24 a.m. PST at a depth of 3.1 miles.
