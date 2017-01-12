'Cupcake Robber' gets a stiff sentence for local crimes
A Salinas man known as the "cupcake robber" has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for robbing several dessert shops, Monterey County prosecutors said Tuesday. Bobby Knight, 61, started robbing stores with a replica firearm in April 2015, including See's Candies, Room for Dessert, Kara's Cupcakes, Baskin Robbins, Subway and Mattress Nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|5 hr
|Lauralanthalasa
|2
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Wed
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC