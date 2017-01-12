'Cupcake Robber' gets a stiff sentence for local crimes

A Salinas man known as the "cupcake robber" has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for robbing several dessert shops, Monterey County prosecutors said Tuesday. Bobby Knight, 61, started robbing stores with a replica firearm in April 2015, including See's Candies, Room for Dessert, Kara's Cupcakes, Baskin Robbins, Subway and Mattress Nation.

