'Cupcake Robber' gets a stiff sentenc...

'Cupcake Robber' gets a stiff sentence for local crimes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

A Salinas man known as the "cupcake robber" has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for robbing several dessert shops, Monterey County prosecutors said Tuesday. Bobby Knight, 61, started robbing stores with a replica firearm in April 2015, including See's Candies, Room for Dessert, Kara's Cupcakes, Baskin Robbins, Subway and Mattress Nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home 5 hr Lauralanthalasa 2
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Wed Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
News A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di... Nov '16 HD vacaville 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monterey County was issued at January 12 at 10:24AM PST

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC