County water board blesses joining Salinas Valley groundwater agency
Salinas >> Monterey County's Water Resources Agency is poised to sign on to the Salinas Valley groundwater sustainability agency joint powers authority after the agency's board of directors agreed to recommend so on Tuesday. Since the Board of Supervisors of the agency will make the final decision to join the groundwater sustainability agency joint powers authority, and the supervisors have already signed the county up, the agency's membership appears to be a formality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Jan 12
|Lauralanthalasa
|2
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC