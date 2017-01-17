County water board blesses joining Salinas Valley groundwater agency

Salinas >> Monterey County's Water Resources Agency is poised to sign on to the Salinas Valley groundwater sustainability agency joint powers authority after the agency's board of directors agreed to recommend so on Tuesday. Since the Board of Supervisors of the agency will make the final decision to join the groundwater sustainability agency joint powers authority, and the supervisors have already signed the county up, the agency's membership appears to be a formality.

