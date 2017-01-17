County water board blesses joining Sa...

County water board blesses joining Salinas Valley groundwater agency

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> Monterey County's Water Resources Agency is poised to sign on to the Salinas Valley groundwater sustainability agency joint powers authority after the agency's board of directors agreed to recommend so on Tuesday. Since the Board of Supervisors of the agency will make the final decision to join the groundwater sustainability agency joint powers authority, and the supervisors have already signed the county up, the agency's membership appears to be a formality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Jan 12 Lauralanthalasa 2
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan 11 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
News A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di... Nov '16 HD vacaville 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC