County seeks funds to fix storm damages

County seeks funds to fix storm damages

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

County seeks funds to fix storm damages A long list of roads in Monterey County have been badly damaged by winter storms this month. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2kqZLwu With no guarantee of state or federal funding, Monterey County staff would like to move ahead in making millions of dollars of badly needed repairs to county roads and parks damaged in recent rains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Lot Sex Business Down Jan 23 Local Statistics 1
Help me get home Jan 18 Lori 3
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan 11 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC