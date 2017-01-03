City Snapshot: Luis Ochoa Luis Ochoa is assisting in two planning efforts -- the Alisal Vibrancy Plan and the Chinatown Revitalization Plan. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2hPGYN0 Years of Experience: One year, not including three plus years working as part-time employee while I was completing my master's degree at UCLA Hometown: Tangamandapio, Michoacan, and Salinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.