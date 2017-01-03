City Snapshot: Luis Ochoa

City Snapshot: Luis Ochoa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

City Snapshot: Luis Ochoa Luis Ochoa is assisting in two planning efforts -- the Alisal Vibrancy Plan and the Chinatown Revitalization Plan. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2hPGYN0 Years of Experience: One year, not including three plus years working as part-time employee while I was completing my master's degree at UCLA Hometown: Tangamandapio, Michoacan, and Salinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Dec 25 joan crawford s bush 33
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec 8 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
News A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di... Nov '16 HD vacaville 2
Salinas Windshield repair and Auto glass replac... Nov '16 DGO 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Monterey County was issued at January 04 at 6:07AM PST

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,436

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC