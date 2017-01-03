Changing gears: County seeks short-te...

Changing gears: County seeks short-term deal with ISA/SCRAMP on Laguna Seca management

Salinas >> Monterey County officials will pursue a short-term deal with the partnership of Daytona, Florida.-based International Speedway Corporation and the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula to operate the Laguna Seca Recreation Area, including the iconic Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, while talks continue on a longer-term concession agreement with a trio of bidders.

