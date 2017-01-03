California Democrats vote in record n...

California Democrats vote in record numbers for delegates

SALINAS >> California Democrats voted in record numbers to elect Assembly Delegates throughout the state, and the Central Coast was no exception. Records were broken in Assembly District 30, which encompasses most of the Salinas Valley, and Assembly District 29, which includes the Monterey Peninsula.

