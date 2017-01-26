Big Sur Land Trust acquires 73 acres ...

Big Sur Land Trust acquires 73 acres of Carr Lake Basin in the heart of Salinas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> A chunk of land in the center of Salinas was acquired by the Big Sur Land Trust on Wednesday, marking the first step in fulfilling the city's vision of a multi-benefit green space for Salinas residents. “Just moments ago, we got word that escrow has closed … we're now proud owners,” said Jeannette Tuitele-Lewis, president and CEO of the Big Sur Land Trust, in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Lot Sex Business Down Jan 23 Local Statistics 1
Help me get home Jan 18 Lori 3
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan 11 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,551 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC