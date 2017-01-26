Big Sur Land Trust acquires 73 acres of Carr Lake Basin in the heart of Salinas
Salinas >> A chunk of land in the center of Salinas was acquired by the Big Sur Land Trust on Wednesday, marking the first step in fulfilling the city's vision of a multi-benefit green space for Salinas residents. “Just moments ago, we got word that escrow has closed … we're now proud owners,” said Jeannette Tuitele-Lewis, president and CEO of the Big Sur Land Trust, in a press conference Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Help me get home
|Jan 18
|Lori
|3
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC