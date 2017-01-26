Big Sur Land Trust acquires 73 acres of Carr Lake Basin in the heart of Salinas

Salinas >> A chunk of land in the center of Salinas was acquired by the Big Sur Land Trust on Wednesday, marking the first step in fulfilling the city's vision of a multi-benefit green space for Salinas residents. “Just moments ago, we got word that escrow has closed … we're now proud owners,” said Jeannette Tuitele-Lewis, president and CEO of the Big Sur Land Trust, in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.