Agtech incubator celebrates 1st year
Agtech incubator celebrates 1st year Event to celebrate the first anniversary of the Western Growers' Center for Innovation & Technology attracts big crowd Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2jFa4jC Hank Giclas, Sr. Vice President of Western Growers, speaks at a reception on Wednesday celebrating the first anniversary of the Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology in Salinas. Despite heavy rains and high winds on Wednesday evening, a sizable crowd gathered at the Taylor Building in downtown Salinas to mark the first anniversary of the Western Growers' Center for Innovation & Technology with a ceremony and open house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Wed
|Lori
|3
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC