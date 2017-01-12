A Salinas man gets in on Takata airba...

A Salinas man gets in on Takata airbag recall lawsuit.

American Honda is being sued by two drivers in Northern California who both bought their new 2007 Honda CR-Vs from Val Strough Honda in Seaside. Honda is in the midst of a national recall for using faulty Takata airbags, which contain the cheaper, but more volatile, airbag propellant ammonium nitrate.

