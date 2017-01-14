2 dead, 2 injured after Salinas shooting
No arrests were made, however officers detained three people and are continuing to investigate their role in the shooting, police said. Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to call Detective Ken Hendrickson at 758-7129 or Detective Ken Schwener at 758-7276.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Jan 12
|Lauralanthalasa
|2
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC