Storm rolls into Monterey later than expected
Monterey >> While rain pummeled neighboring Santa Cruz County on Thursday afternoon, the Monterey Peninsula got a late start to the moderate and at times heavy precipitation from a strong cold front. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Monterey had only received .02 inches of rain while 1.08 inches of rain had already fallen in Santa Cruz.
Salinas Discussions
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Andy Gordon
|32
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec 8
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec 1
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Salinas Windshield repair and Auto glass replac...
|Nov '16
|DGO
|2
|Are white people tired of Mexicans in Salinas? (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Sad faded
|915
|Marina mayora s race: Incumbent Bruce Delgado v...
|Nov '16
|Seattle Doug
|1
