Special late buses to run New Year's Eve
Special late buses to run New Year's Eve Free bus to First Night Monterey New Year celebration. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2hxuvgM Monterey-Salinas Transit will offer a free ride to anyone wearing a First Night Monterey New Year's Eve celebration button.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|11 hr
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|19 hr
|Happy Buts
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Dec 25
|joan crawford s bush
|33
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec 8
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec 1
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Salinas Windshield repair and Auto glass replac...
|Nov '16
|DGO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC