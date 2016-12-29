Salinas veteran loses home in Christmas Eve fire On Christmas Eve, a home fire devastated a Salinas veteran and his family. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2hy42j3 Ryan and Stephanie Sparks were raising 7-year-old Jozsef and 6-week-old Dean in the Homestead Avenue home before it burned on Christmas Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.