The new hire came after a long selection process following the resignation of Jim Egar from the position back in June Monterey County hires new public defender The new hire came after a long selection process following the resignation of Jim Egar from the position back in June Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2i3lttu The Monterey County Board of Supervisors has announced Susan E. Chapman as the new public defender. Her appointment will be effective Dec. 24, according to a press statement.

