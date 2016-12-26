Man arrested Christmas day after burg...

Man arrested Christmas day after burglarizing store in Salinas.

Monday Dec 26

A man spent Christmas Day in jail after police arrested him over the weekend when they caught him trying to take candy and beer, among other items, from a Salinas convenience, according to police. Officers responded to the 7 Eleven store at 1305 N. Main St. after a caller said they witnessed two people breaking into the store using bolt cutters, police said.

