Man arrested Christmas day after burglarizing store in Salinas.
A man spent Christmas Day in jail after police arrested him over the weekend when they caught him trying to take candy and beer, among other items, from a Salinas convenience, according to police. Officers responded to the 7 Eleven store at 1305 N. Main St. after a caller said they witnessed two people breaking into the store using bolt cutters, police said.
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Dec 25
|joan crawford s bush
|33
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec 8
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec 1
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Salinas Windshield repair and Auto glass replac...
|Nov '16
|DGO
|2
|Are white people tired of Mexicans in Salinas? (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Sad faded
|915
|Marina mayora s race: Incumbent Bruce Delgado v...
|Nov '16
|Seattle Doug
|1
