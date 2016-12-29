Honoring 32 years of service
Honoring 32 years of service Honored by all, Deputy Chief Daniel Perez retires from the Salinas Police Department on Thursday Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2iKestB Surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from 32 years in service to law enforcement, Salinas Police Department Deputy Chief Daniel Perez retired on Thursday at a City Hall Rotunda ceremony. Uniformed officers lined up in formation outside the Rotunda as Perez shook hands with each one-by-one, at times beaming and sharing a warm embrace with fellow officers.
