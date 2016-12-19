Frost, freeze warnings issued for parts of Bay Area
A frost warning and a freeze warning have been issued for early Monday morning for parts of the San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay areas, National Weather Service officials said. The freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay mountains and valley, East Bay valleys and hills, Santa Clara Valley and interior Monterey County locations such as the Salinas Valley.
