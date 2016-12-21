Former Salinas High School teacher ar...

Former Salinas High School teacher arrested on suspicion of having sex with minor

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: KION 46

Salinas police investigators arrested 35-year-old former teacher on suspicion he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Police investigators said Juan Govea was arrested on Thursday in connection with allegations he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a girl he met wile employed as a teacher at Salinas High School.

