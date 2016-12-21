Fire destroys Aromas mobile home

Aromas >> A mobile home fire Friday morning near San Juan and Dunbarton roads caused $40,000 in damage to the structure, $75,000 in damage to an adjacent home, and the deaths of two pet dogs in the mobile home. About 7:40 a.m., crews with the Aromas Tri County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire responded to the fire, finding the single-wide mobile home fully involved, with power lines down on the ground and threatening a nearby residence, said Capt.

