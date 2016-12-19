Aroma of barbecued meat draws folks to Famousa
Aroma of barbecued meat draws folks to Famous Dave's Famous Dave wins Reader's Choice Award Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2i3p9Lw Chris Conley, proprietor at Famous Dave's BBQ in Salinas, displays a combination barbecue plate at the restaurant at 1391 N. Davis Road. Blues music plays in the background.
