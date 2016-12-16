Aptos football joins MBL Powerhouse Santa Cruz County team will play in the highly competitive MBL Gavilan Division Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2hXTCqA "The Monterey Bay League announced today that they have approved and accepted the petition of Aptos High School of the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League for supplemental membership to MBL-Gabilan football next Fall 2017. This will make a 15-school MBL 2017 football league that will play in two divisions as follows: Gabilan : Everett Alvarez, Hollister, Monte Vista Christian, North Salinas, Palma, Salinas, Seaside and Aptos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.