101 Offramp at Salinas to Close for Five Weeks
The northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Salinas Street will be shut down for a 5-6 week period beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. In addition, the No. 3 lane of northbound 101 will be closed from East Cabrillo Boulevard/Hot Springs Road to Salinas Street 24/7 for this same time period.
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Dec 25
|joan crawford s bush
|33
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec 8
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec 1
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Salinas Windshield repair and Auto glass replac...
|Nov '16
|DGO
|2
|Are white people tired of Mexicans in Salinas? (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Sad faded
|915
|Marina mayora s race: Incumbent Bruce Delgado v...
|Nov '16
|Seattle Doug
|1
