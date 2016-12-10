101 Offramp at Salinas to Close for Five Weeks

The northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Salinas Street will be shut down for a 5-6 week period beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. In addition, the No. 3 lane of northbound 101 will be closed from East Cabrillo Boulevard/Hot Springs Road to Salinas Street 24/7 for this same time period.

