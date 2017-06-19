Toto announces plans for 40th anniversary tour, hits compilation in 2018

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Toto 's self-titled debut album, and in celebration of the milestone the band will embark on a worldwide trek , dubbed the 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour. The commemorative tour will begin with a European leg that currently is mapped out from a February 19 in Hamburg, Germany, through an April 8 show in Glasgow, U.K. Also as part of the 40th anniversary festivities, Toto has prepared a greatest-hits compilation due out in 2018 that will feature a mix of newly remastered versions of the band's classic songs and new, previously unreleased tracks.

