Toto announces plans for 40th anniver...

Toto announces plans for 40th anniversary tour, hits compilation in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Toto 's self-titled debut album, and in celebration of the milestone the band will embark on a worldwide trek , dubbed the 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour. The commemorative tour will begin with a European leg that currently is mapped out from a February 19 in Hamburg, Germany, through an April 8 show in Glasgow, U.K. Also as part of the 40th anniversary festivities, Toto has prepared a greatest-hits compilation due out in 2018 that will feature a mix of newly remastered versions of the band's classic songs and new, previously unreleased tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Park in the road (Nov '16) Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC