Third man arrested in investigation o...

Third man arrested in investigation of Salina man's death

Thursday Jun 8

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says a third man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of a Salina man. Soldan says 34-year-old Brandon Lee St. Clair, of Salina, was arrested on first-degree murder charges late Wednesday.

