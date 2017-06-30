Salina man arrested, suspected of rap...

Salina man arrested, suspected of raping teenager

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A 27-year-old Salina man has been arrested after the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Salina Police Department. Kyle Neal Morris was taken into custody Monday at the Saline County Jail, according to Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Park in the road (Nov '16) Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC