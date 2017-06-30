Salina man arrested, suspected of raping teenager
A 27-year-old Salina man has been arrested after the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Salina Police Department. Kyle Neal Morris was taken into custody Monday at the Saline County Jail, according to Sgt.
