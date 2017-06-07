Man arrested in death after body foun...

Man arrested in death after body found near Salina

Wednesday Jun 7

Authorities say a 30-year-old suspect is in jail after the body of another man was found near Salina. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the body of 29-year-old Brandon Shelby of Salina was found Tuesday one mile east of Salina near the Smoky Hill River Bridge.

