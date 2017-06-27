Lemmie sentenced to life for robbing,...

Lemmie sentenced to life for robbing, murdering man

Tuesday Jun 20

Describing his crimes as "cold and calculated," a judge sentenced DiAntre Lemmie Monday to life in prison for a minimum of 25 years plus more than 11 years for robbing and murdering a Lincoln, Neb., man in the parking lot of a north Salina motel.

