KBI arrests Salina man for first-degr...

KBI arrests Salina man for first-degree murder, kidnapping

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Hays Daily News

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Saline County Sheriff's Office and the Salina Police Department made an arrest related to the discovery of a body near the Smoky Hill River Bridge on Tuesday. SALINA - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Saline County Sheriff's Office and the Salina Police Department made an arrest related to the discovery of a body near the Smoky Hill River Bridge on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Park in the road (Nov '16) Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC