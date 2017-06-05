Fiery crash kills Lindsborg teen, cri...

Fiery crash kills Lindsborg teen, critically injures middle school principal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

A fiery head-on crash Sunday afternoon west of Marquette killed a 15-year-old Smoky Valley High School student and injured three members of a Lindsborg family, including the middle school principal, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Park in the road (Nov '16) Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC