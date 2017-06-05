Fiery crash kills Lindsborg teen, critically injures middle school principal
A fiery head-on crash Sunday afternoon west of Marquette killed a 15-year-old Smoky Valley High School student and injured three members of a Lindsborg family, including the middle school principal, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
