Federal Reserve Board announces appro...

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of applications by FirstSun Capital Bancorp

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act by FirstSun Capital Bancorp, formerly known as Sunflower Reincorporation Sub, Inc., to acquire Sunflower Financial, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Sunflower Bank, National Association, all of Salina, Kansas.

