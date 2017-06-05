Crash claims life of Lindsborg teen, ...

Crash claims life of Lindsborg teen, sends four to hospital

A Lindsborg teenager was pronounced dead Sunday after a fiery two-vehicle crash southwest of Salina, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. Owen L. O'Dell, 15, of Lindsborg was driving a 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck south on Highway 141 a few miles west of Marquette when the vehicle crossed the center line, the report said, and collided with a Ford pickup driven by a 30-year-old Linsborg man.

