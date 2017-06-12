Company offers heartfelt service
Jessica Graves, local office manager, stands beside a bench like the first monument she sold at the new Abilene site of Memorial Art Company. Examples of the monuments and talented engraving available through Memorial Art Company are displayed at the business's Abilene location on NE Third Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Park in the road (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC