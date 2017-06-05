Body found in Saline County, sheriff ...

Body found in Saline County, sheriff says

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said a man's body was discovered northeast of Salina near the Smoky Hill River Bridge on East North Street. The location is just north of the Salina Country Club.

